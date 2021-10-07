Letter: Narrow version of judgment

Narrow version of judgment
Two writers against abortion without any exceptions replied to my letter (Sept. 28). They agree all abortions take life bringing God’s judgment, despite moral dilemmas we fallible humans face.
One writes, “There are not enough excuses, no matter how valid or heart wrenching, no amount of justification that will restrain the judgment that is coming.”
I don’t know the two writers faith practices, but their view of judgment is contrary to the Christian faith. Jesus says one who believes in Jesus also believes in and sees God (John 12:44). With his absolute assertion of authority and being, Jesus states every kind of sin is forgiven except blasphemy against the Holy Spirit (Matthew 12:31-32).
In this challenging life we imperfect people face, with ourselves and other fallible persons, no one has the correct judgment about whom or when they or others should have children or how many.
And let us ask who wants to rear others’ children? The human record is clear — not many. So, let the majority of us carry on as best we can, without worrying about a narrow version of judgment asserted by equally fallible persons like the two writers against abortion.
— Frank Supercinski, Longview