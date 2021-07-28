You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Navarrette is wrong

Letter: Navarrette is wrong

In regards to Ruben Navarrette’s column (July 25): Let me say anyone who wants laws enforced would love his father.

Mr. Navarrette is wrong on so many levels. No. 1: The hour of need comment. How would he like to have bricks, rocks, frozen water bottles, fire bombs, laser in the eyes, spit on, called every foul name known?

No. 2: His comment about police being good guys that should be appreciated. It shows that he is part of the problem.

No. 3: Comment about reporters that a big chunk of the country think they are biased, corrupt. Try reporting accurate news no matter what your party and that will change.

No. 4: Calling police “coppers” and “cry me a river” is just disgusting.

My final point: When the president, vice president, senators, governors, mayors and city councilmen won’t stand behind the police, want to defund them, it is amazing that we have any police left at all.

Mr. Navarrette, if you ever need a policeman, just call and ask for a social worker while you’re being robbed. I would expect better from the son of a policeman.

— Dewain Bourdon, Longview

