You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Nether fair nor accurate

Neither fair nor accurate

In his letter to the editor titled by the paper “Intentional deception” (Feb. 11), Frank Supercinski was intentionally deceptive by falsely stating what I said, so he could then say it was not true.

I specifically stated that “not a single federal or state court had an evidentiary hearing to listen to and view the evidence of potential wrongdoing before the final votes were certified” (Forum column, Feb. 6).

I was careful in what I said. Mr. Supercinski, however, was neither fair nor accurate in his condemnation.

— U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“By faith Moses, when he had grown up, refused to be called the son of Pharaoh’s daughter, choosing rather to endure ill-treatment with the people of God than to enjoy the temporary pleasures of sin ...”

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business