Letter: Nether fair nor accurate

Neither fair nor accurate
In his letter to the editor titled by the paper “Intentional deception” (Feb. 11), Frank Supercinski was intentionally deceptive by falsely stating what I said, so he could then say it was not true.
I specifically stated that “not a single federal or state court had an evidentiary hearing to listen to and view the evidence of potential wrongdoing before the final votes were certified” (Forum column, Feb. 6).
I was careful in what I said. Mr. Supercinski, however, was neither fair nor accurate in his condemnation.
— U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler