Letter: Never has, never will

Never has, never will
This is what I so wish Trump would emphasize.
Two hundred-and-40-plus years ago, America was created through the American Revolution to give the people a bigger voice in their life. The government was out of control and taxes were high (socialism) and the government wanted more. Remember the Boston Tea Party? Remember what that was about?
The American Revolution was about getting away from government control and high taxes, which strangled the people from having any real quality of life and was an experiment created by our Founding Fathers to allow people control over their own destiny with hard work and good choices.
The government’s responsibility was to provide an “atmosphere” (lower taxes, less regulation) where people could work hard and be the best they could be and make their life better for them and their children, the unalienable “right to the pursuit” of life, liberty and happiness (ever heard this phrase?) No guarantees.
That’’s why America is exceptional. People were willing to die for the hope of minimizing government control and the strangulation the government imposed on people’s lives. That’s exactly what the Dems are advocating for — higher taxes and more government control. It didn’t work then, and it won’t work now.
The American experiment worked. It brought more people out of poverty and made a better average lifestyle than any other system in the history of man. We don’t need to back us up 240+ years to find out that socialism doesn’t work. Never has, never will.
— Barbara Williams, Longview