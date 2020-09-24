Letter: Never prejudiced

Never prejudiced
What is wrong with being a Southerner? My parents were hard-working, moral people. My mother and brother-in-law owned a grocery store. I asked my mother one day if she was offended at the black people hanging around the stove in winter and the fans in summer with their sodas. She replied, no, there are some black people you like and there some black people you don’t like just as there are some white people you like and some white people you don’t like.
I do have a tendency to ponder — but that is the writer in me. I don’t ever remember being so much as angry at a person because they were black. There is probably not one black or white person out there that could put out the work that my Dad could put out. And I can remember as a preschooler, my Mom took a strap and sewed it on a tow sack and she taught me how to pick cotton.
I remember going to sleep at the doctor’s office where I had my tonsils taken out. I can also remember the kindly old country doctor telling his nurse everything he was doing. That nurse happened to be black, but to me she was Miss Minnie, and I knew she loved me.
And, I remember my Mama having conversations with Miss Minnie about the proper way to take care of me when I got home. I don’t remember being around too many blacks, but the few I was around added to my life. I don’t believe I have ever been prejudiced because a person was black.
— Bonnie Parvino, Avinger