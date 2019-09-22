Letter: New contract needed

New contract needed
There appears to be a growing consensus that America needs a universal, government-administered health plan. Even President Trump ran with this in his platform in 2016. Conservative Republicans in my life give signals that they agree the amount of medical debt accrued by the lower and middle classes is unsustainable. These people deserve a new contract with America.
On the subject of a public option, no matter what we call it, we’re essentially talking about expanding Medicaid. Forced to compete with a public option, private insurers would increase their reimbursement rates and reduce their premiums. Doctors would decline to see public option patients, seeing fewer private insurance patients for longer. Employers also would drop their private insurance plans, referring employees to the free public option. After all, they are already paying for it through increased payroll taxes.
On the other hand, “Medicare for All” resolves this issue. While I believe it would be unconstitutional to outlaw private insurance, Medicare for All would essentially drive private insurers to operate as supplemental plans, e.g., covering Eastern and cosmetic medicine. Medicare for All would be the legally mandated primary payer, forcing doctors to accept patients.
Most importantly, a plan that covered 350 million Americans would have unbelievable bargaining power for fair rates and inexpensive prescriptions.
Independent, bipartisan and nonpartisan think tanks all agree that Medicare for All would be cheaper than our current system. A recent survey by The Commonwealth Fund found that 58% of small businesses preferred Medicare for All.
— Joel Warne, Tyler