Letter: New post office same as old

New post office same as old
I ordered a product online. It went through the post office at New Jersey on Feb. 2, was sent to Queens, New York, on Feb. 2, left Queens arrived at Memphis on Feb. 4, left Memphis and arrived at Shreveport on Feb. 5 and left Shreveport and arrived at Longview on Feb. 6.
It was out for delivery on Feb. 7. Instead of delivering to my house, it was sent to Hallsville then back to Shreveport on Feb. 7. Then Shreveport sent it back to Longview on Feb. 8. it was finally delivered late on Feb. 8.
This is not the first time that our new redesigned post office has sent my packages to the wrong address. This is the third time my packages have been on a wild trip. One went to California, and they were all clearly marked with my address.
The new post office is just like the old post office.
— Dewain Bourdon, Longview