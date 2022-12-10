Letter: Newest blunder

Newest blunder
Wow, Vladimir Putin played Joe Paper Ballot like a cheap banjo, with Russia getting a brutal and dangerous arms dealer in trade for a basketball player who hates America and refuses to stand for our national anthem.
Additionally, Putin got to keep a veteran American Marine who served America proudly. This purely political trade is just more proof of American weakness under the Biden administration that will embolden America’s enemies.
This newest blunder by the weakest American president since Jimmy Carter only serves to assure the Ayatollah, Taliban, OPEC and Venezuela’s Marxist leaders that they will never be alone in laughing at the U.S. under Democrat leadership. Joe has groveled for their entertainment yet again.
— Al McBride, Longview