Letter: News coverage is deterrent to child abuse

News coverage is deterrent
The report about the abuse and death of 10-year-old Ame Deal sickened me (news story, April 15).
Did no one know about this? How could they not call the police? I still do not have answers but I believe there is serious abuse to children everywhere. The baby, child or young person is a gift from God and special care and teaching is important for that gift to develop into what God has purposed.
Our paper has the responsibility to inform and educate us, not only about our immediate community but since the world is getting smaller, beyond our community. If this article had been put on the front page, perhaps with a picture of the child, it would have stirred the readers and perhaps we would be more aware of the children in our midst. I know we cannot police the whole world, but we must be awaken to more about our community.
Within the past 18 months or so, a 5 year old was abused to death within six miles of my home. Even though I rarely passed the home, I wondered if perhaps I had failed in some way.
Could our community benefit and become educated if you did an in-depth series of articles on child abuse? Please extend the reporting all the way to the Louisiana line. This child had been abused in numerous states, including Midland, Texas. Two of the abusers have been sentenced to death, and two more have been given prison terms. If abusers realized there would be serious punishment to their evil deeds, that might be a deterrent.
— Jean Thomas, Waskom