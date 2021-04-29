Letter: Nice restaurants needed

Nice restaurants needed
Can the city planners try to get a restaurant located in the Catfish Village — I’m thinking Catfish King, Cracker Barrel, Spaghetti Warehouse. Also I think a Kirkland’s home decor would do well in old Walmart shopping center on West Loop 281. And how about a Krispy Kreme at the corner of the loop and Gilmer Road in that empty building? We need some nice restaurants over this way!
By the way, I hope the new Starbucks goes belly up before it causes the two that are already here to close. And the cocoa iced coffee latte at Burger King is better tasting and cheaper than Starbucks.
— Jenny Collins, Longview