You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Nice restaurants needed

Nice restaurants needed

Can the city planners try to get a restaurant located in the Catfish Village — I’m thinking Catfish King, Cracker Barrel, Spaghetti Warehouse. Also I think a Kirkland’s home decor would do well in old Walmart shopping center on West Loop 281. And how about a Krispy Kreme at the corner of the loop and Gilmer Road in that empty building? We need some nice restaurants over this way!

By the way, I hope the new Starbucks goes belly up before it causes the two that are already here to close. And the cocoa iced coffee latte at Burger King is better tasting and cheaper than Starbucks.

— Jenny Collins, Longview

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“Have this attitude in yourselves which was also in Christ Jesus, who, as He already existed in the form of God, did not consider equality with God something to be grasped, but emptied Himself by taking the form of a bond-servant and being born in the likeness of men.”

Philippians 2:5-7

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business