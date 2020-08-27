Letter: No bond for some DWIs

No bond for some DWIs
I read the article about former Gregg County Assistant District Attorney Lance Larison (news story, Aug. 25), who got 10 years for driving while intoxicated, and he deserved it.
I read the the Police Beat regularly and see that there are many arrested for driving under the influence three or more times and are released on bond. To me, if they have three or more offenses, they should be held in jail until they go to court regardless of their position in life. When they are released on bond, they are putting us all in danger of being killed or permanently disabled.
How do I know? My daughter was killed by an 18-year-old drunken driver who was in possession of marijuana. He was given six months in jail and two years later was arrested again for drunken driving and given two years in prison. She was 20 years old when she died 38 years ago, and there is not a day goes by that I don’t think of her.
— Charles Faraci, Longview