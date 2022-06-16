Letter: No comparison

No comparison
The Other Voices editorial by the Houston Chronicle on June 8 compares Ford Motor Co. and their Pinto to the gun manufacturers in our country today. There is one significant difference. Ford manufactured the Pinto and accepted the risk of not spending a few extra pennies to eliminate a manufacturing defect.
The gun manufacturers in our country manufacture a perfectly fine product that does exactly what it is intended to do, but they have no control of the defective humans that use their product.
This is a very significant difference, and Congress should not change the law prohibiting plaintiff attorneys from dragging innocent manufacturers through the courts.
— James T. Wilson Jr., Longview