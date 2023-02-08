Letter: No confidence in leadership

No confidence in leadership
I am disheartened after the events of this week involving the Chinese spy surveillance balloon. The president, the National Security Council and other members of the intelligence community should be held accountable for allowing the balloon to traverse the entire continental United States.
There was ample opportunity to take down the balloon when in entered U.S. airspace in Alaska and over the Aleutian Islands. A decision should have been made at that time.
If it takes almost a week to shoot down a spy balloon, will the administration be able to react quickly to a more catastrophic situation in the future? I am not confident in our country’s leadership at every level. I never thought I would utter those words.
We are losing our place as the leader of the free world. I am concerned about the future of our country and what it will be like for my grandchildren. There needs to be a change in the decision-makers, and soon.
— Bob Koenig, Longview