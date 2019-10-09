You are the owner of this article.
Letter: No data to support contention

On the Opinion page of Sept. 22, a column by a Ms. Rivas extols the virtues of gun control in Texas even though she admits we have no crime statistics and only indirect evidence that reduced violent crime was the result.

Referring to Gov. Davis as Union veteran was political correctness in the extreme. He was a carpetbagger. Those who supported him were known as scalawags. They probably don’t teach that in school anymore. The new laws were meant to disarm former Confederate soldiers.

The cartoon above the column should mean different things to different people. Mass shooters don’t go after gun rights activists. They search out gun-free zones and other soft targets.

— Robert C. Morgan, Longview

