Letter: No foreign interference

No foreign interference
The Mueller report (March 2019), U.S. Justice Department inspector general report (December 2019) and a joint U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee report (August 2020) all agree that Russia interfered with the U.S. presidential election in 2016.
Russian President Vladimir Putin picked his choice, Russian intelligence team worked hard to promote Putins’s pick and Putin’s pick became the president of USA. We let a foreign power pick our president in 2016. This should not have happened. Unfortunately, recent intelligence reports indicate that foreign powers are working hard to sway our free wills to maximize their interests.
In 2020, U.S. citizens must pick our own legitimate president without interference of all foreign powers. Let’s reject all forms of election interference from foreign powers. Let us show the world that we are better and smarter that what they think we are. Do not let a foreign power pick our president again in November. To select our own president, we must have free election.
All levels of government must provide safe and accessible voting places so that all eligible U.S. citizens can vote safely, in a timely manner and without fear. This is the only way we choose our own president and we preserve democracy for future generation — the democracy that so many have sacrificed their lives for freedom for all of us.
— Yung Woo Lee, Longview