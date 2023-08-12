Letter: No guarantee of admission

No guarantee of admission
I was one of those “unknown bureaucrats” Megan McArdle accuses of “mammonite vulgarity” (column, “Stop relying on choices of elite colleges,” Aug. 2). I worked in the office of admission of two highly selective colleges.
We were charged with enrolling a class that met the many needs of the institution. These included diversity in many factors. The most important determinants of admission were academic course work and academic performance. Recommendations, legacy status, personal qualities and experiences were on a lower scale of importance.
The other factor that somehow seems to be overlooked by the analysts is the number of outstanding students applying, the great majority of whom would be excellent additions to the class. When only 10% or fewer of the applicants are admitted, there simply isn’t space.
Students have choices. They decide where they will apply. They know that despite the quality of their credentials, there is no guarantee of admission to the highly selective institutions. Most colleges in America have room for outstanding students. Very few admit only a tiny fraction of their applicants.
A better understanding of this difficult process would benefit all concerned.
— Fred Zuker, Longview