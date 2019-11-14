Letter: No honor, no dignity

No honor, no dignity
The White House released the transcript of President Trump’s Ukraine phone call. I suppose they thought this wouldn’t incriminate Trump. Sorry! This time you don’t get that attaboy.
It’s obvious that Chairman Trump is above the law. At least that’s what he thinks. He feels, regardless what he does, that it’s OK and above the law. We do know Trump violated his oath of office. If the new Trumpian Party can’t see injustice in this, they never will.
Does everyone remember when Trump said, “What you see or read is not necessarily what’s going on”? This is probably the most truthful statement he’s made.
As much as Trump lies, why would anyone think he suddenly has a change of heart and starts telling the truth now? Stop and think about why Trump wanted everyone who worked in his White House to take a loyalty oath to him. Obviously it wasn’t about our country.
In the past, Lindsey Graham said, “Impeachment is not about punishment. Impeachment is about cleansing the office. Impeachment is about restoring honor and integrity to the office.” So, now I guess he doesn’t think the office needs cleaning. As for honor and dignity, there has never been any in this White House. Trump’s self interest is what he is serving, not our nation.
— Ken Schuler, Gladewater