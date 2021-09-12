Letter: No illusion

No illusion
Re: Ms. Teddy’s letter (Sept. 9). Although I am vaccinated, I am under no illusion that there may be serious issues with the vaccine that may not be known until years later. I made the decision to get vaccinated because I thought it was in my best short-term interest in my effort to remain free of COVID.
However, I do not think it is an issue that is not debatable. This vaccine was conceived and brought into widespread use in less than a year. That is unprecedented and may present problems in the future. Four or five years down the road, we may well see advertisements for attorneys wanting to represent those of us who took the vaccine. I can see the ad copy: “Were you promised that the Pfizer vaccine would keep you healthy?”
Besides, how can we deny treatment to those who make the decision not to vaccinate when we give treatment and spend billions of dollars on those who make the decision to destroy their health with cigarettes, alcohol, food or any other “decision” that is made to live an unhealthy lifestyle?
Let those of us who chose to vaccinate not be too smug — this thing ain’t over yet.
— Stephen Shore, Longview