Letter: No logistics expert

No logistics expert
Postmaster General Louis Dejoy was CEO of XPO Logistics, a trucking company. He is not an expert in logistics. He has a degree in business and is a CPA.
Just like the president of the United States, a CEO of a company cannot manage a company without experts working for them. They both should make decisions based on the expert advice of their experienced managers.
Mr. Dejoy knows nothing about the operation of the post office. Hopefully, he has talked to and listened to the longtime experienced staff that actually runs the post office. His experience as a businessman and CPA should aid him in making the correct decisions regarding the operation of the post office.
Benjamin Franklin, our first postmaster general, was not a logistics expert either!
— Carl Nagel, Longview