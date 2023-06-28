Letter: No longer a moderate

No longer a moderate
Is Nathaniel Moran no longer a moderate Republican? So asks John Foster in his recent column (Forum page, June 23).
Each of us has the right to question the actions or lack of action by our elected officials. Foster’s focus of concern was primarily over Mr. Moran voting no on raising the debt ceiling. It’s very possible that Mr. Moran sees terrible consequences down the road caused by our rising debt. He probably understands that children yet to be born will carry this debt burden with them to their graves.
This is the same thing climate alarmists are doing to oil production here in America.
A better question in my view: Why is Joe Biden no longer a moderate Democrat? His actions/inactions can also be questioned.
A pressing concern is illegal immigration. The Biden administration is to blame for the disastrous border policies. President Obama has said those policies are unsustainable. And it’s the reason House Republicans want to impeach Biden for failing to safeguard America.
If we can’t agree that safeguarding our border is in our own national interest, then what is there we can ever agree on? Immigration is vital to America and the world, but it has to be legal.
— Gerald Green, Longview