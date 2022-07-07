Letter: No longer amused

No longer amused
Uncle Bill, also known as “Whistling Bill” by his neighbors and around town in Maumee, Ohio, was a decorated WWII veteran. He showed my wife and myself the medal and commendation letter sent to him from President Harry S. Truman.
Bill captured a small platoon of German soldiers with only two bullets left in the clip of his rifle. Bill was laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery on a cold day in February 2008. A bugler played taps, and a VFW color guard gave him a 21-gun salute.
Uncle Bill was lifelong Democrat and bought nothing but Ford automobiles. He was a widower, living alone, and we tried to visit him often, especially during his July birthdays. My wife and I voted Republican for 40 years. During one of Uncle Bill’s birthdays, we thought it would be fun to give him a card with George W. Bush on the cover. We hurt the poor man’s feelings. You could see it in his face that we made a big mistake.
I recall our cruel joke whenever I read pollical party and/or politician bashing letters, see cartoons, political ads, or receive related emails. I’m no longer amused with any of this!
— Carl Nagel, Longview