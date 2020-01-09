Letter: No longer fellow Americans

No longer fellow Americans
President Trump is a great president. We are in a battle. We are no longer fellow Americans. Our enemy is now those who have been birthed of generations in this country yet they want to make the majority suffer who spiritually, morally, financially do not hold to their restrictive, freedom- depriving views.
We must not reach across the aisle. Our warriors do not lay down their guns when they are fighting the enemy. Neither should we. If we hold bedrock belief in God Jesus, if we truly are people of faith, if we love our country, then we had best put God first, and our country. Be loyal to your country by how you speak, whom you support, by your vote, rather than to a degenerate party.
Don’t forget the lesson of the German people. A country without true freedom will turn on its own, will imprison its own, will punish its own, will annihilate its own. President Trump has and is taking measures to protect people of faith. He is protecting those who answer to the law of God they believe and who love their country. He also is protecting America. President Trump is not a politician. He is a great president.
— Ermine Schufeldt, Longview