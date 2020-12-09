Letter: No love for Ruben

No love for Ruben
In reading the columns by Ruben Navarrette, to me his writing is bordering on racist. It’s extremely apparent that he believes most conservatives are.
I’ve come to notice over the last few months he is a leftist radical and thinks white people have no clue to struggles of other races and that they think they are entitled.
One thing I most believe in is freedom of the press. Everyone is entitled to his or her opinion. I would like to know what you guys think of his columns.
Thanks for your time.
— Bob Tippit, Henderson