Letter: No mail-in ballots

No mail-in ballots
Mail-in ballots for voting? You have to be kidding. Not until our postal service gets their act together. I use to be proud and brag on our postal service. About 10 years ago, I received a letter from my 12-year-old grandson in California. It was addressed to Grandma (no last name), my street name (no house number), Longview, TX. No zip code and no return address. Somehow, the postal carrier knew where to deliver it. I remember telling everyone how great our postal service was. Not today. At the office, we get some mail with a postmark date of two, sometimes three weeks past. Why should it take three days for mail to get to Tyler? And, five days to get to Nacogdoches? We even received an envelope last week from the Austin area postmarked a month ago. The post office had to put the original envelope in one of their see-through envelopes to finish the delivery as the original envelope had been almost demolished. Good thing they could still read to whom it was addressed. Yes, fraud would be a factor if we ever went to mail-in ballots, but making that decision shouldn’t even be thought of until we have a reliable service again. — Kim Schuette, Longview
