Letter: No middle ground

No middle ground
Does God exist? This question has plagued man since the beginning of time.
God either exists or He doesn’t. Period. There is no middle ground. Whether or not you believe in God has no bearing on His existence. He is who He is, regardless of your belief.
If there is no God, then life is utterly meaningless. Do whatever, whenever, cuz nothing matters. Love your neighbor. Why? What’s the point? Feed the hungry, give shelter to the homeless. Yawn, who cares? If there is nothing beyond this world, then the only goal is to maximize pleasure and minimize pain.
However, if there is a God, that changes everything. Many of us, here in the Bible Belt, profess to believe in God. However, are our lives markedly different than our pagan brothers and sisters?
Reminds me of a quote from Mother Angelica (founder of Eternal Word Television Network): “Simply believing in the existence of God is not exactly what I would call a commitment. After all, even the devil believes that God exists! Believing has to change the way we live.”
— Mark William Bartlett, Longview