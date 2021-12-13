Letter: No middle ground

No middle ground
There was a letter to the editor several weeks ago by a Protestant woman claiming to be more Catholic than our current President, based upon his views on abortion. I chuckled a little and then realized, she is correct.
It got me to thinking.
Why would Joe claim to be a devout or “good” Catholic, when he does not agree with the teachings of the church? Why would anyone claim to be of a certain religion, unless they agreed with the theology? It’s the equivalent of someone claiming to be vegan and then consuming animal-based products. That person would be no more vegan than I. Yet, Joe professes to be Catholic but doesn’t adhere to their doctrine.
If you don’t believe in the theology being taught at your church, then why would you attend that denomination? Why would you profess something (being Catholic) that you aren’t? Either the theology is true or it’s not. If it’s not, then quit wasting your time and go do something else. Unfortunately, our society is filled with Biden(s). Instead of conforming ourselves to be more like Christ, we try and create Christ in our image.
You cannot support/promote abortion and be a follower of Christ. Period. They are not compatible. Either get all in the pool or get out. There is no middle ground. Christ didn’t leave us that option.
— Mark William Bartlett, Longview