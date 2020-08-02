Letter: No privately-funded roads

No privately-funded roads
We have fuel taxes originally dedicated to construction of roads and bridges in Texas. Privatizing this construction corrupts totally (news story, July 29). Tolls, if needed, should be publicly financed and tolls terminated when that very specific debt is retired. We should not sell our transportation future to enrich private financial interests.
If additional revenue is required, raise the fuel tax accordingly. At least we would know where the money went. Private toll roads have zero value unless integrated with publicly built and maintained roads. We tax-paying citizens are being manipulated into not only paying for roads and bridges owned by private financial interests — these financial interests will own the roads and collect tolls in perpetuity.
Stop the corruption. Our roads and bridges must not fall from public to private ownership. Toll roads are privately financed and paid for with the traveling public’s money — forever.
— David Harrison, Hallsville