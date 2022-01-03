Letter: No sources cited

No sources cited
In the Jan. 1 edition of the Longview News-Journal, Jeff McAllister takes exception to a recent submission by Kenneth Schuler who raised questions concerning the effects of SB 3 on the teaching of history. After castigating Mr. Schuler for committing the sin of questioning conservative orthodoxy, he complains that he had not cited any sources.
McAlister then boldly asserts that “...critical race theory ... which has spread like wildfire from the universities to corporate HR departments to the military to our health bureaucracies ... in public schools across the county” without citing any sources or providing any examples.
It should be noted that the legislation initially caused officials at Carrol ISD in Southlake, Texas, to advise their teachers to teach both sides of the Holocaust only to hurriedly retract the order thus sparing its students exposure to Nazi ideology. One must wonder if other school districts are now feeling constrained on how to approach the subjects of slavery and segregation and the notion that gerrymandering of political districts in the state may be influenced by race.
Like many mavens of the far-right, McAlister overreaches by asserting an optional graduate level college course for aspiring attorneys is infesting our public school curriculums.
— Tom Owens, Longview