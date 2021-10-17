Letter: No to electric cars

No to electric cars
So the government wants us to buy electric cars? Well, not everyone can afford one. And they haven’t told you that batteries can explode!
The Democrats are trying to control more of our lives!
— Jenny Collins, Longview
So the government wants us to buy electric cars? Well, not everyone can afford one. And they haven’t told you that batteries can explode!
The Democrats are trying to control more of our lives!
— Jenny Collins, Longview
“May the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart Be acceptable in Your sight, Lord, my rock and my Redeemer.”
Psalm 19:14