Letter: No to vouchers

No to vouchers
Ladner and Bedrick of the Heritage Foundation (column, Aug. 28) argue that Texas rural residents should favor school vouchers and cite the performance of Arizona students.
Let’s look at the performance of Texas fourth-graders in math in 2022. It’s much better than that of Arizona fourth-graders. So, why should Texas follow Arizona’s example?
Our state constitution states that “it shall be the duty of the Legislature ... to establish and make suitable provision for the support and maintenance of an efficient system of public free schools.”
Giving public money to private schools via vouchers amounts to subsidizing private business. Free enterprise means businesses survive on their merits, not because legislators tip the scale in their favor.
The Legislature should focus on improving teacher pay and quality. Encourage top students to become teachers by paying them well and allowing them the freedom to do their job without constant micromanagement and criticism.
Create a support system for parents, especially those who are struggling economically, to assist them with strategies and tools to help their children. Provide additional support to students with a difficult home life. But don’t assume that the most important thing about our students is how much money you can make off them via vouchers.
— Reginald Killingley, Big Sandy