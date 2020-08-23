Letter: No tolerance

No tolerance
I couldn’t believe what I was reading when Mr. Larry Tidwell was publicly chastised by his family members (letter, Aug. 18) for offering his opinion on how to resolve the contentious issue of removing the Confederate statue from the courthouse grounds.
From their pretentious, “enlightened” perspective, there seems to be absolutely no tolerance for other viewpoints. Even from an elder family member.
Their public disapproval letter condemning him for having a dissenting opinion says far more about them than anything Larry’s solution says about his character.
I’ve not met any of them, but if I were in battle defending our country and found myself in a foxhole, I’d take Mr. Larry next me any day vs. the whole bunch who collaborated in writing that ridiculous letter.
— Richard Lattier, East Mountain