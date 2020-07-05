Letter: Non-existent laws

Non-existent laws
I could use a little help with a civics class review.
It was my understanding that criminal law was debated and passed by the Legislature and signed into law by the governor. As the Legislature has not been in session this year, I find it troubling that the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has taken it upon themselves to use their regulatory powers to enforce COVID-19 laws that do not exist.
Further, the TABC has assumed the right to levy a 30-day punishment for violating a law that does not exist (news story, June 28). If there is a crisis, then call for a special session of the Legislature and generate the laws needed. To allow state agencies like the TABC to use their regulatory powers in any manner they see fit is nothing less than the loss of our freedoms and rights as citizens in a democracy.
Imagine if you will that the Department of Public Safety decided that all occupants in a car should be wearing a face mask and then started writing tickets to enforce a law that does not exist. There would be a tremendous outcry against such a policy, and so there should be against the TABC.
— Steve Baker, Longview