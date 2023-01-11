Letter: None of our business

None of our business
Robert Bauman, you state that Biden should have been prevented from running for the presidency by the Justice Department based on unproven charges (letter, Dec. 25). Surely, you are aware that the Justice Department you make reference to was headed by Trump appointees during that election cycle.
Whether or not migrants who are seeking asylum in the U.S. are in compliance with Mexican law is none of our business as we are concerned whether or not they are in compliance with our laws when presenting themselves at an official U.S. port of entry. Unfortunately, current procedures prevent them from following this procedure.
Your final paragraph indicates that you are unaware that we are not a theocracy and that the founders were opposed to the notion. John Adams stated that “the United States is not a Christian nation any more than it is a Jewish or Mohammedan nation.”
— Thomas Owens, Longview