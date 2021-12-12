Letter: Not a crime

Not a crime
Today, a British judge has permitted the extradition of Julian Assange from Belmarsh prison in London to the U.S. on charges related to the leaks of U.S. war crimes. Assange will undoubtedly be confined to a tiny prison cell in solitary confinement for the rest of his life, which is not looking to be long as doctors have certified that the two years in harsh Belmarsh prison has already caused severe desecration of his body and mind.
His crime was having Wikileaks publish information that the U.S. government wished to remain hidden. It was evidence of U.S. war crimes. This torture and imprisonment will lead to future whistleblowers choosing to remain silent on things the public should know as they will not wish to suffer the same fate as Assange. So much for freedom of the press. We should demonstrate and let the president and our Congress people know we want Assange freed as journalism should not be a crime.
— Jerry King, Longview