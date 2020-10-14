Letter: Not a death sentence

Not a death sentence
In response to Carl Amick’s letter “Is that right?” (Oct. 11):
On Sept. 23, I was admitted into Longview Regional Hospital with COVID-19 and COVID-related double pneumonia. A few days later, while in ICU, I watched TV with interest to see how much better care President Trump might have received over me. It turns out that the president received almost the same treatment I was already getting at Longview Regional. I received Remdesivir, plasma with antibodies, daily steroids, daily antibiotics, plus doses of vitamins A and D, zinc and potassium, along with twice daily breathing treatments for the pneumonia. My case was somewhat more complicated due to the pneumonia, and to my knowledge President Trump never experienced any respiratory problems. I left the hospital after 11 days cured of COVID-19. Do I believe President Trump left the hospital in less than a week cured? Based on my personal experience, absolutely.
I believe I received world-class care at Longview Regional. The doctors are experienced with treating COVID-19 and quickly started me on treatments that put me on a path to recovery. As to the nursing care on the first floor COVID wing and the ICU, it could not have been better. Every nurse I talked with had recovered from COVID and yet they came back to take care of people like me. I watched them cry for patients that were not doing well and then come to me with a smile on their face to encourage and care for me. The nurses at Longview Regional are truly heroes and angels. They do not get enough recognition for the work they do.
Folks, this is a highly contagious disease, but if you contract COVID-19, it is not a death sentence.
— Joe Nowell, Longview