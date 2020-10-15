You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Not a death sentence?

Not a death sentence?

Reading a statement from Joe Nowell (letter, Oct. 14): “Folks, this is a highly contagious disease, but if you contract COVID-19, it is not a death sentence.”

Then why are over 216,000 people dead?

— Jerry Matlock, Longview

