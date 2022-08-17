Letter: Not a fair fight

Not a fair fight
Israel is bombing Gaza again. Six children killed along with 20 others and up to 200 wounded. Israel launched a preemptive attack based on a claim that a militant group in Gaza was planning something.
To read the headline in today’s News-Journal, which read “ Israel, militants trade fire as Gaza death toll rises to 24,” one would be led to conclude that it was an equally matched fight. Also, there is no context as to how it started. Israelis enthusiastically refer to this as “mowing the lawn” when they attack Gaza.
As to the “fight,” Israel has tanks, jet fighters with laser guided bombs and the most modern military equipment. Hamas or Gaza has nothing even close to the advanced weaponry Israel possesses and uses. So how can be trading fire implying an equal and equivocal fight? In fact, it wouldn’t be too far off base to call it a slow genocide.
— Jerry King, Longview