Letter: Not about a platform

Not about a platform
On Saturday (Forum page column), Jim Ross Lightfoot donned his hat, took pen in hand and announced to LNJ readers that the 2020 election was not about electing a person, but was instead about voting for a platform.
The first fly in that ointment is that for the first time since 1856, the Republican party did not adopt a platform at its 2020 convention. Oops! It did, however, adopt a resolution endorsing this president’s agenda, proving conclusively that the Republican Party is now officially the party of Trump.
I have never heard or read of Trump mentioning a platform. I have never seen a red platform ball cap. In driving around East Texas, I have never seen a platform yard sign or bumper sticker. Rallies are not organized for platforms. Republicans, for better or worse, have wedded themselves to whatever Trump decides to do on any given day.
More than any election in memory, this election is about one man. If you are done with magic instead of medicine, dictator buddies, Saudis who get away with murder, compliments about marching Nazis, pawing at women and family graft, then this election is for you.
Sorry, Mr. Lightfoot, but you couldn’t be more wrong. This election is not about policy. It is about preventing more chaos. It is about seeking normal.
— Joe Young, Longview