Letter: Not about fairness

Not about fairness
I am tired of hearing from the “experts” that so-and-so isn’t paying his fair share of taxes. Paying one’s taxes isn’t about fairness. It’s about complying with the tax laws and applying them to your individual circumstances. Here are two quotes from Judge Learned Hand, one of the most respected tax authorities in the 1930s:
1) “Anyone may so arrange his affairs so that his taxes shall be as low as possible. He is not bound to choose that pattern which best pays the treasury. There is not even a patriotic duty to increase one’s taxes.”
2) “In America, there are two tax systems: one for the informed and one for the uninformed. They are both legal.”
Congress writes the tax laws. They are more influenced by their donors than their constituents. So if you don’t like the taxes you pay, do one of two things: Get informed or employ a good tax account to help reduce you own tax due or let your congressman and senator know how you feel about how many wealthy individuals and corporations seem to pay an uncommonly low amount of taxes as compared to income earned.
— Wayne Moseley, Longview