Letter: Not all views are good

Not all views are good
Frank Supercinski recently wrote a letter regarding sexual attraction (Dec. 14). His take is that since Jesus didn’t specifically address homosexuality, then we should basically have sex with whomever we are drawn to and God will sort it out in the end.
Using that logic, Jesus didn’t specifically address pornography, strip clubs, bestiality or having sex with blow-up dolls. As you can see, that premise falls apart pretty quickly.
You state that we should respect each other’s views. I think you meant to say that we should respect the human dignity of each other, not our views. Because not all views are good.
I would never respect the views of a pedophile, racist or rapist. Since you referenced the Bible, I will end with this: Jesus founded a church, not a Bible. The Bible was assembled, by the church, in order to supplement the church.
The church, founded by Christ, has taught that sexual relations should be between a married man and woman. I would highly recommend that you read “The Theology of the Body” by Saint Pope John Paul II, as it is a fascinating work regarding human dignity and sexuality.
— Mark William Bartlett, Longview