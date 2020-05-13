Letter: Not comfortable with Christus

Not comfortable with Christus
When I read about Christus Health beginning antibody tests (news story, April 15), I found it ironic. Good to know it’s doing something that should benefit all of us here in Marshall. But that is not the primary concern we have. That would be the ever-declining medical services available here.
What has happened to our hospital since Christus became involved is sad. They started with some superficial improvements to the parking lots. Then came a “facilities fee” for every visit to a doctor’s office in the building, patients in ER being shipped to Longview or Tyler, physical therapy patients referred to Longview. They reduced available services — no more labor and delivery, and now no more ICU. Then came their “rationale” — not enough patients and then not enough health care providers (physicians and nurses).
Just a few years ago this hospital was operating in the black, physicians were being recruited to locate here, hospital foundation was raising money to purchase new equipment — upgrades and improvements on an ongoing basis. Now, many empty rooms, whole floors shut down, a facility being wasted.
Why do I not feel comfortable with what Christus has done to Marshall’s hospital?
— Ned Dennis, Marshall