Letter: Not commonplace

Not commonplace
Elwood Watson is at it again (column, Feb. 1). Apparently, he can’t help himself.
His most recent fabrication states that it has become “commonplace” for Black people to die at the hands of law enforcement. Really? I decided to do a little digging.
Over the past 10 years, the average number of African Americans dying yearly due to police encounters is 270. That includes all deaths regardless of fault.
To put that in context, there are 41.6 million African Americans in the U.S. Based upon the statistical facts noted above, the odds of a Black person dying from a police encounter is .00000649.
Just for statistical comparison, your odds of being struck by lightning are much greater at .00006536. The word “commonplace” means not unusual or ordinary. Clearly, these deaths are not commonplace. They are, in fact, extremely rare.
Elwood is trying to tap in to your emotions/feelings rather than your intellect. However, when you engage your critical thinking skills, you can see that he has created an imaginary boogie man.
— Mark William Bartlett, Longview