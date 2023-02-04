 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Not commonplace

Not commonplace

Elwood Watson is at it again (column, Feb. 1). Apparently, he can’t help himself.

His most recent fabrication states that it has become “commonplace” for Black people to die at the hands of law enforcement. Really? I decided to do a little digging.

Over the past 10 years, the average number of African Americans dying yearly due to police encounters is 270. That includes all deaths regardless of fault.

To put that in context, there are 41.6 million African Americans in the U.S. Based upon the statistical facts noted above, the odds of a Black person dying from a police encounter is .00000649.

Just for statistical comparison, your odds of being struck by lightning are much greater at .00006536. The word “commonplace” means not unusual or ordinary. Clearly, these deaths are not commonplace. They are, in fact, extremely rare.

Elwood is trying to tap in to your emotions/feelings rather than your intellect. However, when you engage your critical thinking skills, you can see that he has created an imaginary boogie man.

— Mark William Bartlett, Longview

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“But as for me, I will sing of Your strength; Yes, I will joyfully sing of Your faithfulness in the morning, For You have been my refuge And a place of refuge on the day of my distress.”

Psalm 59:16