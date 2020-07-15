Letter: Not enjoying the noise

Not enjoying the noise
Again, it seems many Longview residents have chosen to ignore the law against shooting off fireworks in the city. When I called 911 [on July Fourth], the operator told me there had been over 100 calls.
I want to thank you for not caring about veterans or others with PTSD or animals who are terrified by the noise or just your neighbors who are not enjoying your noise. The city has a free fireworks show for people to enjoy, so I don’t understand the need some people have for a private fireworks show, especially since doing so violates the law. You are setting a great example for your children to disregard laws and not care about your neighbors just so you can do what you want.
I know when I was the children’s librarian at the Longview Public Library I was pretty appalled by the behavior of many parents and their children, and it is this kind of attitude that made me rethink whether I even wanted to deal with these people who were evidently not even raised by wolves since wolves probably act better.
Maybe in the future, we should cancel the fireworks show if there is even one report of fireworks being shot in the city limits. Maybe peer pressure would help these scofflaws learn to respect our city’s laws and think about someone other than themselves.
Hope all those with children who are ticketed will have their children placed in foster care so they can learn how to act.
— Monica Wood, Longview