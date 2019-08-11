Letter: Not much has changed

Not much has changed
Here we go again. Another mass shooting and black preachers still talking about love while white churches across Longview offer prayers for the victims.
I live across the street from one of the oldest and mightiest African American churches in East Texas. I’ve been here for over 40 years and still the most segregated places in East Texas between the hours of 10 a.m. and noon any Sunday morning are our black and white churches. Think about that. It’s 2019 and God still don’t like ugly.
— Ernest Henson, Lakeport