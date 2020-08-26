Letter: Not needed or wanted

Not needed or wanted
Reading about the Maxwell family (news story, Aug. 21) and the billboard they paid to have put up about the media and what they thought was not being said about Trump — I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry (mostly I laughed).
Um, don’t know where they have been, but the media (even Fox News) reports all things regarding Trump — they have quotes from the Donald himself (mostly about him praising himself) or the utterly untrue statements he makes about things happening in the world.
He’s not what America needs or wants.
— Colleen Kelly, Longview