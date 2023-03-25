Letter: Not our choice

Not our choice
My wife and I have been together for 26-plus years, and neither of us has any children — our choice.
What isn’t our choice is that we have to pay $1,612.41 in school taxes every year when we have “no skin in the game." What’s fair about that? My sibling on the other hand has four children who begat 10 children. Then they bred five more kids, which to date nine of these are adults, but only one graduated high school.
But wait, she quit a month into her senior year, but the principal did her schoolwork for the rest of the year and literally handed her a diploma at graduation just so they wouldn’t lose her tax money! True story! Heck, my sibling should be paying their taxes and mine!
My point is, if I must pay taxes, I would like that money to go to private schools so that more children don’t slip through the cracks.
Oh, and one more thing, to all the people who keep saying free schools and free lunches, nothing in life is “free." Somebody, somewhere is paying for it, and that someone is probably me! SMH!
— Keith Kupiec, Gladewater