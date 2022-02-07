Letter: Not racist, misogynistic

Not racist, misogynistic
Oh that John D. Foster. He was so upset by my letter supporting election integrity that he had to resort (column, Feb. 5) to accusations of racism and misogyny aimed at me and another writer.
His statement that we “would be more comfortable living in the early 20th century before minorities and women had the right to vote and make policies for everyday governance” is blatantly untrue. My specific objections are to the mailing of millions of unrequested, uncontrolled and unverifiable paper ballots and to the Democrats’ desire to do away with the requirement for a photo ID to vote.
I guess in Mr. Foster’s mind many minorities and women are incapable of obtaining photo IDs and either requesting an absentee ballot or going to the polls to vote. Somehow that perverse opinion by Mr. Foster makes those of us who believe otherwise into racists and misogynists in his mind. Call it lunacy if you wish, but Mr. Foster’s opinion sounds very wrong to me.
— Al McBride, Longview