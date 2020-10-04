Letter: Not reality

Not reality
I asked this question for years, “Why would a billionaire debase himself to do a reality show on television?”
He would do it if he was broke. It’s good to remember reality shows are completely fake. Those shows are entertainment and bear no resemblance to reality.
In this case, the “billionaire” Art of the Deal guy was a flat broke faker. Worse than that, he owes America nearly $100 million.
The shame of it all is enough to make a MAGA hat burst into flame by spontaneous combustion. To be fair, Trump made over $400 million doing the show. Who in their right mind would pay real money for charlatan Sideshow Don to do his shtick?
— Charles Kelley, Longview