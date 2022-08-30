Letter: Not semi-fascists

Not semi-fascists
President Biden recently labeled MAGA Republicans “semi-fascists.” This absurd accusation beings to mind the torment teenager Nicholas Sandmann endured by wearing his “Make American great again” hat at a public gathering.
Sandmann was labeled a racist by many national media outlets. He has since won several slander lawsuits against those outlets. Tens of millions of Americans embrace the term. Doing so does not make them fascists. Just as it did not make Bill Clinton a fascist when he used the term while he campaigned.
Ideas Republicans stand for seem to give rise to unbecoming behavior in some on the left — from supporting the stalking of Supreme Court justices over Roe v. Wade to Maxine Waters urging protesters to get in the faces of Trump cabinet members and even our current vice president encouraging riots to continue prior to the 2020 election. She once made a statement, “The riots should continue even after the election.”
Shouldn’t there be an investigation of these questionable statements and actions? But like Hillary Clinton and her unauthorized server that contained top-secret material, the vice president gets a pass for her behavior.
— Gerald Green, Longview