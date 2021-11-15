Letter: Not the president's responsibility

Not the president's responsibility
In regards to the letter submitted by Roger Young (Nov. 14), it is obvious that the author never served in the military. Otherwise he would know that no president is responsible for the tactical positioning of military personnel.
That is the responsibility of the commanders of those soldiers. It should be noted that during Donald Trump's presidency, 63 American soldiers lost their lives in Afghanistan and others in Iraq and Syria in that time frame as well, and that Trump is alleged to have referred to those who served in the military as losers and suckers.
It is known that he couldn't be bothered to attend the ceremonies in recognition of the 100th anniversary of World War I which all other leaders were present.
Tom Owens, Longview